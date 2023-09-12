East Rockingham shuts out Page County 35-0

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Xavia Brown hauled in two touchdown passes to help lead East Rockingham to a dominating 35-0 victory on Monday night over Page County.

The Eagles improve to 2-1 on the season while Page County drops to 0-3.

Page County struggled to find an offensive rhythm all evening. They had one promising drive past the halfway mark in the first quarter. Quarterback Hunter Pettit led the Panthers offense into the red zone but the drive ended with a Ryan Dean interception that was returned for a touchdown.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was moved to Monday due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to both schools.

