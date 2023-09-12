Cream of the Crop
East Rockingham shuts out Page County 35-0

East Rockingham head coach Drew Spitzer on the sidelines against Page County on Sept. 11, 2023
East Rockingham head coach Drew Spitzer on the sidelines against Page County on Sept. 11, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Xavia Brown hauled in two touchdown passes to help lead East Rockingham to a dominating 35-0 victory on Monday night over Page County.

The Eagles improve to 2-1 on the season while Page County drops to 0-3.

Page County struggled to find an offensive rhythm all evening. They had one promising drive past the halfway mark in the first quarter. Quarterback Hunter Pettit led the Panthers offense into the red zone but the drive ended with a Ryan Dean interception that was returned for a touchdown.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was moved to Monday due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to both schools.

