LaborMax Staffing pushes for career goals among influx of jobs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - LaborMax Staffing of Harrisonburg says many jobs are hiring right now. Its manager, Amber Bolin, said the agency is seeing an influx of jobs in the last leg of 2023.

“We do have a broad variety of anything from janitorial, warehouse, and an accounts payable position. We kind of got hit all at once with inflation in the economy and how it’s been. It’s been kind of up-and-down consistently. They are growing and coming in every day,” Bolin said.

The turnaround for someone to get their next job is as early as the next day.

Labor Max Staffing expressed their firsthand knowledge that jobs available now can be the stepping stone for someone’s forever career.

Recruiters like Annette Smith get people looking for work on a daily basis. She says she strives to help them see how far the job can take them.

“Our careers they’re not just jobs you can just go from one to another to another. These are ones that you can actually build and there’s opportunity to grow within the company,” Smith said.

LaborMax’s leaders say one of the biggest challenges is standing apart from a temp agency. They want to fill the jobs with long-lasting candidates.

“Labor Max is choosing to go towards being known as a staffing agency so we want to find the best-fit candidate for whatever position you have available. Which also means we’re looking for reliable candidates that truly want to work and truly want to give the dedication to that position because you will be able to transfer into that company as a full-time employee once you meet the requirements,” Bolin said.

LaborMax of Harrisonburg is even hiring for its own office. Walk-ins are welcomed for finding out what jobs are available as well as phone calls at 540-217-5485.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.