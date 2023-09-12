Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

McCloud trusting process, happy to be with JMU

McCloud trusting process, happy to be with JMU
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Jordan McCloud has had an unconventional road to becoming the starting quarterback of the James Madison Dukes.

JMU is McCloud’s third school, with stops at South Florida and Arizona. McCloud has also battled injuries the last few seasons.

McCloud transferred to JMU looking for a fresh start and a chance to compete for a starting job. However, Alonza Barnett won the starting quarterback job coming out of fall camp.

However, opportunity came knocking for McCloud when Barnett struggled in the first half of the season opener against Bucknell. McCloud was inserted into the lineup in the second half and gave the JMU offense a spark. That earned him the starting job Week 2 at Virginia.

All McCloud did was lead JMU to a Power 5 Conference win on the road. McCloud was 20 of 31 for 224 yards and a touchdown. He helped orchestrate two fourth-quarter touchdown drives with the Dukes down 12 points.

McCloud expressed gratitude following the game.

“Obviously lots of ups and downs but knew God had a plan for me,” said McCloud. Just had to trust his process and lots of days going through my ankle injury and last year.”

McCloud opened up about the challenges he faced when he transferred from South Florida to Arizona. He battled injuries and that impacted his chance to get playing time.

“A lot of things dealing with mental stuff just being able to get back in and knowing that just playing this game since I’ve been a kid that I’m good at and happy to be here.”

Head coach Curt Cignetti was complimentary of McCloud after the win.

“I thought Jordan McCloud played really well. He made the throws at the end,” said Cignetti.

One of the traits McCloud brings to the table is his experience. The Dukes will be counting on that experience again this week when they take on Troy, the defending Sun Belt Conference Champions.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Dawn Ortiz has been safely located as of 3:15...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirms missing woman found safe
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation

Latest News

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti waits to take the field against Virginia on Sept. 9, 2023
Cignetti hoping JMU applies lesson learned from season ago in preparation for Troy
James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne on the sidelines prior to JMU facing Virginia on...
‘I really do feel like it’s healthy.’ Bourne hopeful for more JMU, UVA matchups
JMU men's soccer powered past Mount St. Mary's 6-0 on Saturday
JMU men’s soccer blanks Mount St. Mary’s, improves to 4-0-1 overall
Salem linebacker Chris Cole committed to Georgia on Sunday.
4-star Salem linebacker Chris Cole commits to Georgia over Virginia Tech, four others