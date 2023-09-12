McCloud trusting process, happy to be with JMU

(WHSV) - Jordan McCloud has had an unconventional road to becoming the starting quarterback of the James Madison Dukes.

JMU is McCloud’s third school, with stops at South Florida and Arizona. McCloud has also battled injuries the last few seasons.

McCloud transferred to JMU looking for a fresh start and a chance to compete for a starting job. However, Alonza Barnett won the starting quarterback job coming out of fall camp.

However, opportunity came knocking for McCloud when Barnett struggled in the first half of the season opener against Bucknell. McCloud was inserted into the lineup in the second half and gave the JMU offense a spark. That earned him the starting job Week 2 at Virginia.

All McCloud did was lead JMU to a Power 5 Conference win on the road. McCloud was 20 of 31 for 224 yards and a touchdown. He helped orchestrate two fourth-quarter touchdown drives with the Dukes down 12 points.

McCloud expressed gratitude following the game.

“Obviously lots of ups and downs but knew God had a plan for me,” said McCloud. Just had to trust his process and lots of days going through my ankle injury and last year.”

McCloud opened up about the challenges he faced when he transferred from South Florida to Arizona. He battled injuries and that impacted his chance to get playing time.

“A lot of things dealing with mental stuff just being able to get back in and knowing that just playing this game since I’ve been a kid that I’m good at and happy to be here.”

Head coach Curt Cignetti was complimentary of McCloud after the win.

“I thought Jordan McCloud played really well. He made the throws at the end,” said Cignetti.

One of the traits McCloud brings to the table is his experience. The Dukes will be counting on that experience again this week when they take on Troy, the defending Sun Belt Conference Champions.

