Redeemer Classical School expanding

KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Sitting in the former Keezletown Elementary School, Redeemer Classical School in Keezletown is getting upgrades.

Almost 20 years after it was founded, the school has grown in recent years.

”We’ve grown about 88% over the last 5 years, we’ve gone from 132 students in 2018 to now 248 students this year,” Ron Hoch, head of school for Redeemer Classical School said. “We’ve also added grades in that same time too so we’ve gone from a pre-K to 8 school to a pre-k to 12th grade school and so we’re just totally out of space.”

To accommodate its growing class sizes, construction of more parking spaces and an expansion of the car line are now underway, and bathroom renovations have already been completed.

“Additional parking spaces going from 17 to 68 parking spaces on campus, expanding our car line so we can go from about 20 cars in our car line right now to around 60 when we’re finished and we’re also changing around our entrances somewhat to improve lines of sight, you know make it safer for vehicles entering and exiting our campus and we’re excited about that because that’s part of being a good neighbor to the Keezletown community,” Hoch said.

An expansion of the school, adding more classrooms is expected to break ground this fall.

“We’re planning it with future growth in mind as well, it will, right away, alleviate some of the space constraints we are experiencing, but it will also allow us to grow for the next several years as well,” Hoch said.

Redeemer Classical School has two campuses right now to keep up with the growth of the student population.

“Pre-K through seventh grade is here at the historic Keezletown Elementary School Campus and eighth through twelfth grade is at the Life Church in McGaheysville,” Hoch said.

He said the funding for the projects was all provided by donors

“The building project itself is about a two million dollar project and we’ve raised 1.8 so far so we’re close to the end which feels really great, we’re thankful to those who have contributed so far and we’re excited to be crossing that finish line together,” Hoch said.

