Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Redeemer Classical School expanding

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Sitting in the former Keezletown Elementary School, Redeemer Classical School in Keezletown is getting upgrades.

Almost 20 years after it was founded, the school has grown in recent years.

”We’ve grown about 88% over the last 5 years, we’ve gone from 132 students in 2018 to now 248 students this year,” Ron Hoch, head of school for Redeemer Classical School said. “We’ve also added grades in that same time too so we’ve gone from a pre-K to 8 school to a pre-k to 12th grade school and so we’re just totally out of space.”

To accommodate its growing class sizes, construction of more parking spaces and an expansion of the car line are now underway, and bathroom renovations have already been completed.

“Additional parking spaces going from 17 to 68 parking spaces on campus, expanding our car line so we can go from about 20 cars in our car line right now to around 60 when we’re finished and we’re also changing around our entrances somewhat to improve lines of sight, you know make it safer for vehicles entering and exiting our campus and we’re excited about that because that’s part of being a good neighbor to the Keezletown community,” Hoch said.

An expansion of the school, adding more classrooms is expected to break ground this fall.

“We’re planning it with future growth in mind as well, it will, right away, alleviate some of the space constraints we are experiencing, but it will also allow us to grow for the next several years as well,” Hoch said.

Redeemer Classical School has two campuses right now to keep up with the growth of the student population.

“Pre-K through seventh grade is here at the historic Keezletown Elementary School Campus and eighth through twelfth grade is at the Life Church in McGaheysville,” Hoch said.

He said the funding for the projects was all provided by donors

“The building project itself is about a two million dollar project and we’ve raised 1.8 so far so we’re close to the end which feels really great, we’re thankful to those who have contributed so far and we’re excited to be crossing that finish line together,” Hoch said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Dawn Ortiz has been safely located as of 3:15...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirms missing woman found safe
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation

Latest News

Cignetti hoping JMU applies lesson learned from season ago in preparation for Troy
Cignetti hoping JMU applies lesson learned from season ago in preparation for Troy
East Rockingham shuts out Page County 35-0
East Rockingham shuts out Page County 35-0
Waynesboro passes this year’s personal property tax relief rate
Redeemer Classical School expanding