Spotted Lanternfly sightings in the Shenandoah Valley puts crops at risk

Health officials say that spotted lanternflies do not sting or bite but can be very destructive to many crops.
Health officials say that spotted lanternflies do not sting or bite but can be very destructive to many crops.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Spotted Lanternflies have been recently reported in Fishersville and Waynesboro, and can ruin crops like apples and grapes.

Health officials clarified that spotted lanternflies do not sting or bite but can be very destructive to many crops.

Marceline Vineyards in Mount Crawford has yet to see any in the daily work but staff are cautious knowing the lanternflies aren’t far away.

“The damage here from the lanternfly is pretty minimal for us, but we do have a large amount of trees around us so, occasionally, we do have to wander in the woods look for those egg sacks and just try to mitigate the damage as much as we can,” Marceline Vineyards Manager Aaron McDermott said.

Aaron McDermott says spotted lanternflies can take out several vines of grapes or even an entire row.

The grapes are scheduled to be harvested in two to three weeks, and McDermott says being proactive with pesticides is the best defense against the insects.

