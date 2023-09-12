Staunton City Schools sees SOL score improvements since 2020

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After SOL scores plummeted during the pandemic, school systems have tried to recover and return to pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019, Staunton City Schools saw:

A 73% reading SOL pass rate compared to the 78% state average.

An 81% math SOL pass rate compared to the 82% state average.

And a 74% science SOL pass rate compared to the 81% average.

In the 2020-2021 school year, Staunton City Schools and the rest of the Commonwealth saw severe decreases in their student’s performances:

A 67% reading SOL pass rate compared to the 69% state average.

A 48% math SOL pass rate compared to the 54% state average.

And a 51% science SOL pass rate compared to the 59% state average.

Garett Smith, superintendent of Staunton City Schools, said the uncertainty of the pandemic caused a lot of stress and worry in the school system.

“It was 2020 when everything closed down and there was so much uncertainty,” Smith said. “We weren’t expecting for school to be closed the entire year. We didn’t know what things would happen when we reopened in the fall. We essentially asked our teachers to not check out for the summer we said ‘we all need to be as prepared as possible.’”

Smith said learning loss and attendance we’re big problems that came from the pandemic, but Staunton City Schools has addressed those problems and more. He said the school had poor scores from people suffering from poverty in 2019, having around 50% of the school in poverty. In that population, around 25% of those students passed their SOLs.

Now, the schools see roughly the same amount of impoverished students but have around a 70% pass rate for those students. Stephanie Haskins, executive director of instruction, said focusing on the students helped make this happen.

“One of the key strategies that has helped us grow each year is staying consistent and focusing on student achievement each year,” Haskins said.

When asked, Smith explained Staunton had an advantage that a lot of other school system didn’t have. He said Staunton City Schools had prepared the entirety of the Summer 2020 for either a virtual school year or a in-person school year.

“Between those two kind of pushes, hotspots to houses that needed internet and devices for children who needed them, that combined with our teachers putting extra work that summer we felt like that gave us a leg up when we had to come back to virtual teaching,” Smith said.

Listed below are the graphs for SOL Pass rates from Staunton City Schools:

Reading SOL scores for Staunton City Schools since 2019. (WHSV)

Math SOL scores in Staunton City Schools since 2019 (WHSV)

Science SOL scores in Staunton City Schools since 2019 (WHSV)

