Staunton urges residents to reduce water usage

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The City of Staunton is urging its residents to not use as much water.

Director of Public Works, Jeff Johnston said they expect water levels to drop in the summer and while there is no indication water levels could worsen, if they do the city will keep residents updated.

Currently reducing water usage is a voluntary effort. Johnston said there are ways to use less water at home,

“Run dish washers and washing machines when they are full, only water lawns and gardens when they need it, be mindful of how long we are taking in the shower. Just little things that if everyone contributes can make a big difference to our water consumption,” said Johnston.

Johnston said while the drought is independent to flood risks, dry weather can be helpful and harmful when dealing with flooding.

“The drought can be helpful as their is more capacity for the ground to absorbed water and in other ways the drought can make it worse because the ground can get hard and make it more difficult for water to get into,” said Johnston.

Johnston said the city continues to monitor the drought and is doing everything it can to keep all drainage channels clear.

“If you live in a flood prone area, keep an eye on loose things, things that can clog up storm drains and drainage channels,” said Johnston.

Johnston said the water conservation is Staunton specific, it is based on the water levels in the reservoirs in the mountain that residents use for drinking water.

“We are little late to the game, we have not been asking for conservation as early as other places because the water levels in the reservoir are different and the same thing will happen on the backside of this drought. There may be some relief state wide but that may not manifest itself in our reservoirs,” said Johnston.

Johnston said it is important to keep water conservation in mind, even when there is no drought.

