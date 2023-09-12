Valley Program for Aging Services expands Intergenerational Respite Care program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Program for Aging Services hopes to help more of its clients, caregivers, and students in the area through its recent Intergenerational Respite Care Program expansion.

The IRCP program matches pairs of local college students with families caring for an adult age 60 or older in Harrisonburg, Rockingham, Augusta County, and Staunton.

The program started at James Madison University but is now available to families in southern Rockingham and northern Augusta Counties through new classes for students at Bridgewater College.

The students provide weekly visits to offer clients social interaction and cognitive stimulation while the caregiver can take a break for appointments, errands, or personal care. Students also complete training and coursework on best practices that encourage positive rapport with older adults, specifically those homebound and with cognitive impairments.

”I hear older adults say, ‘What does it take to be treated like a human being?’, and so now we have a chance to educate students who are going into health professions about it’s not just about knowing how to care for them medically or knowing how to care for them from a social work perspective. But how do we treat them with dignity and respect, and like human beings?,” VPAS director of senior services for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Joyce Nussbaum said.

Nussbaum says the program also offers the opportunity to combat the potential stereotypes of ageism, and open the students’ eyes to new career opportunities.

“Ageism happens a lot when we just don’t understand. We’re not vulnerable, we have certain stereotypes that we think ‘an older adult is this’, or ‘a college student is this.’ And so students come away thinking ‘I didn’t ever think I’d wanna work with older adults and now I love it’,” Nussbaum said.

Although the fall semester is already booked up, those interested in applying for the spring sessions can fill out the VPAS family application, and send it to Caregiver Outreach Coordinator Kathy Guisewite via e-mail at kathy@vpas.info. It can also be mailed to VPAS at 975 South High Street in Harrisonburg.

