Waynesboro passes this year’s personal property tax relief rate

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Personal Property Relief Program will offer tax cuts to some Waynesboro residents.

Localities must offer a rate of relief every year for the tax better known as the “car tax.”

After local budgets in the Commonwealth are passed by June, each locality must set a relief rate, and Monday night, Waynesboro City Council voted on what percentage its residents can expect. Since this is focused on vehicles, Waynesboro City Manager Michael Hamp said the number and value of vehicles in Waynesboro determine how much relief the city can get.

For the 2023 tax year, the proposed rate of relief for the city of Waynesboro is 31.5%. Down from 38% last year. Hamp said this is due to the appreciation of the value of vehicles due to buying, selling, and trading.

The Virginia General Assembly allots Waynesboro more than $1.7 million for this relief rate every year.

Waynesboro City Council passed this motion unanimously at its meeting Monday night.

