Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Waynesboro passes this year’s personal property tax relief rate

(whsv)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Personal Property Relief Program will offer tax cuts to some Waynesboro residents.

Localities must offer a rate of relief every year for the tax better known as the “car tax.”

After local budgets in the Commonwealth are passed by June, each locality must set a relief rate, and Monday night, Waynesboro City Council voted on what percentage its residents can expect. Since this is focused on vehicles, Waynesboro City Manager Michael Hamp said the number and value of vehicles in Waynesboro determine how much relief the city can get.

For the 2023 tax year, the proposed rate of relief for the city of Waynesboro is 31.5%. Down from 38% last year. Hamp said this is due to the appreciation of the value of vehicles due to buying, selling, and trading.

The Virginia General Assembly allots Waynesboro more than $1.7 million for this relief rate every year.

Waynesboro City Council passed this motion unanimously at its meeting Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash
Fire at Shenandoah National Park 30% contained, officials say
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Dawn Ortiz has been safely located as of 3:15...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirms missing woman found safe

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited Rain to Start the Week
Waynesboro fire department
The toll traumatic events can have on first responders
The toll traumatic events can have on first responders
The Augusta County Circuit Court across the street from the Augusta County General District...
Waynesboro man charged with animal abuse appears in Augusta County General District Court