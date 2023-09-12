Cream of the Crop
“We knew the potential was there”: Kennedy Fauntleroy named ODAC Offensive Player of the Week
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles are coming off a dominant 35-9 win over Southern Virginia.

Bridgewater dominated on offense, recording 201 yards rushing. Junior running back Kennedy Fauntleroy had a standout performance, running for 165 yards and four touchdowns.

Fauntleroy, a transfer from Alleghany College, is also a member of the Bridgewater track team. After Saturday’s game, Fauntleroy was named ODAC Offensive Player of the Week.

“We knew the potential was there,” said Bridgewater head football coach Scott Lemn. “Being able to earn ODAC Player of the Week was huge, he was right on the cusp prior to getting injured.”

The Eagles were also able to generate offense through the air, recording nearly 250 passing yards against the Knights.

“The outcome matters,” added Lemn. “They have to perform at a high level. We told them the standard is the standard and those guys were able to uphold it.”

The Eagles are back in action on Saturday as they host N.C Wesleyan at 2 p.m. at Jopson Field.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

