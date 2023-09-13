Cream of the Crop
81-year-old injured in Stanley house fire, SFD says

Stanley Fire Department investigating house fire.
Stanley Fire Department investigating house fire.(Stanley Fire Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A fire consumed a house near Stanley on Tuesday, September 12, according to Stanley Fire Department Chief Terry Pettit. Chief Pettit released details about the fire in a press release sent out on Wednesday, September 13.

According to Pettit, the Stanley Fire Department responded to the fire about 7 miles West of Stanley, and when they arrived they found fire coming out of the roof. Estimated damage is $150,000 and the house is considered a total loss, according to Pettit.

Pettit said the homeowner, 81-year-old Earl Junior Kibler, suffered burns to his arms and hands and smoke inhalation while trying to escape. Kibler was the only person in the house, according to Pettit, and he is being treated at a burn unit in Washington D.C.

The cause of the fire is not known, and the Stanley Fire Department says the fire is under investigation.

