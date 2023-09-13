Candi Royer pleads guilty in Augusta County court

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Candi Royer pleaded guilty to one charge of first degree murder in the death Khaleesi Cuthriell in court Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Royer was in court for several charges, including:

Child Abuse Serious Injury

Aggravated Murder

Concealing a Dead Body

Homicide

WHSV’s Mike Staley was in the courtroom and said Royer was found guilty of first degree murder, and that all other charges are nolle prosequi.

Travis Brown, Royer’s then-boyfriend, was found guilty of child abuse causing serious injury, aggravated murder, and felony homicide in August.

Both Royer and Brown will be sentenced in February.

