Candidate forum held in Staunton for state and local offices

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, a candidate forum was held in Staunton for those running for state and local offices. This allowed candidates to give their platform and answer voter questions.

The Staunton Democratic Committee hosted Tuesday’s candidate forum.

It said it invited all candidates running for Senate Districts Two and Three and House of Delegate District 36 but only the Democratic candidates and one Libertarian showed up.

For Senate District Three, Jade Harris represented the Democratic party. Chris Head is Harris’ opponent for the Republican party.

For Senate District Two, which is a newly drawn district, Kathy Beery represented the Democratic party and Joshua Huffman represented the Libertarian party.

They are running against incumbent Republican Mark Obenshain..

For House of Delegates District 36, Randall Wolf represented the Democratic party. Wolfe is running against incumbent Republican Ellen Campbell.

Voters in the audience were able to ask questions of the candidates.

Through those questions voters were most concerned with public education, budgets at the state and local level and environmental issues such as climate change and solar farms.

A common theme amongst the candidates was a push for more mental health resources and money going into public education.

Adam Campbell, who is running for the special election seat on Staunton City Council was also in attendance.

He spoke on affordable housing and solar farm projects, among other things, as he currently holds a seat on Staunton’s Planning Commission.

Early in person voting is 10 days away and election day is November 7.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.