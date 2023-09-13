Comfortable temperatures this week

WEDNESDAY: Dropping humidity with another cold front. A warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. An isolated shower or storm during the afternoon but rain would be very limited as drier air works in. Most stay dry. A mild and comfortable evening with temperatures into the 60s, lower humidity. Partly cloudy and refreshing overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: A crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Only a few early morning clouds but otherwise sunny for the day and feeling more like fall. Not humid behind the front. Highs in the low to mid 70s, light breeze at times. Cool overnight and clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A pleasantly cool start to the day with temperatures rising through the 50s. Sunny for the day & another beautiful September day. Highs into the mid to upper 70s, not humid. Breezy. A very fall-like evening for Friday night football with temperatures in the 60s, mild. Wind calms in the evening. Cool and clear overnight with lows into the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool start to the morning with temperatures rising into the 50s and plenty of sunshine. Staying sunny for the day with comfortable temperatures. Highs into the upper 70s to around 80 and not humid. Lows into the upper 40s to around 50.

SUNDAY: A crisp start with temperatures into the 50s and plenty of sun. A few more clouds for the day ahead of another front. Partly cloudy to partly sunny for the day and warm but not humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Front looks to cross mainly dry between Sunday and Monday, stay tuned for any updates. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Another pleasantly cool start with temperatures into the 50s and plenty of sun. Mostly sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: A refreshing start with temperatures in the 50s and an abundance of sunshine. A sunny and warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows near 50.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.