Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children

Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother and her three children.

Lauren Cook and her children were last seen Tuesday, September 5 in Franklin County. Since then, deputies say communication with Cook has been unsuccessful.

Lauren Cook, 30, is 5′1″, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin Cook, 7, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Hannah Cook, 5, has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Elijah Cook, 2, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Lauren Cook and her children, they’re asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff at 540-483-3000.

