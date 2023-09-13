Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Harrisonburg program picked to participate in nationwide program

Air3 Downtown Harrisonburg
Air3 Downtown Harrisonburg
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg program is one of 15 programs that were selected to take part in the Community Connectors Program.

The goal of this program is to repair the damage of divisive infrastructure in small and mid-sized cities.

Michael Parks Director of Communications with the City of Harrisonburg, said they are working with the Northeast Neighborhood Association and the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project to reconnect the Northeast Neighborhood to Downtown.

”We want to reach individuals in the northeast neighborhood, people who have been impacted by past harms, and talk with them about those harms, what they feel we need to do to move the city in the right direction and create a city for all. those conversations will be a driving force for future projects,” Parks said.

Parks said being able to have conversations with cities, counties, and organizations that are looking to do this type of work to improve their communities will be helpful in their efforts.

“What we are hoping for is expertise, facilitating conversations, funds that help with some of the things we want to do. be that going door to door in neighborhoods to talk with people, having public forums, online surveys, and pop-up events. al of the things we want to do to make sure we are hearing from as many people as possible” said Parks.

Parks said this will be a long-term project, so they can take the extra time and steps to do this correctly.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall
Adra McDonald has been indicted on charges of abuse and neglect following the death of her...
Kentucky woman facing charges in mother’s death; accused of leaving her on floor for weeks
Candi Royer, mugshot
Candi Royer pleads guilty in Augusta County court
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online

Latest News

The race is one of the Valley’s most discussed local races this election season as incumbent...
Page County Sheriff Candidates share top priorities if elected
turkey
New reporting regulations from Virginia DEQ deadline is Friday
The Virginia Scenic Railway is offering excursions on the legendary 611 Engine.
Take an excursion on the iconic 611 Engine
Stanley Fire Department investigating house fire.
81-year-old injured in Stanley house fire, SFD says