Harrisonburg program picked to participate in nationwide program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg program is one of 15 programs that were selected to take part in the Community Connectors Program.

The goal of this program is to repair the damage of divisive infrastructure in small and mid-sized cities.

Michael Parks Director of Communications with the City of Harrisonburg, said they are working with the Northeast Neighborhood Association and the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project to reconnect the Northeast Neighborhood to Downtown.

”We want to reach individuals in the northeast neighborhood, people who have been impacted by past harms, and talk with them about those harms, what they feel we need to do to move the city in the right direction and create a city for all. those conversations will be a driving force for future projects,” Parks said.

Parks said being able to have conversations with cities, counties, and organizations that are looking to do this type of work to improve their communities will be helpful in their efforts.

“What we are hoping for is expertise, facilitating conversations, funds that help with some of the things we want to do. be that going door to door in neighborhoods to talk with people, having public forums, online surveys, and pop-up events. al of the things we want to do to make sure we are hearing from as many people as possible” said Parks.

Parks said this will be a long-term project, so they can take the extra time and steps to do this correctly.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.