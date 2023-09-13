Cream of the Crop
Inmate escapes from Petersburg facility, authorities say

Charles Gore is serving a 10 year sentence for drug charges.(Federal Bureau of Prisons)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who went missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution of Petersburg.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Charles Gore was discovered missing from the satellite camp just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Gore is serving a 10-year sentence for attempt and conspiracy to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 kilograms or more of marijuana.

The satellite camp at FCI Petersburg is a minimum security facility.

Anyone with information about Gore’s whereabouts is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at (804) 545- 8501.

