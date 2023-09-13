Late goal earns JMU 1-1 draw against Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rodrigo Robles’ goal with 16 seconds remaining James Madison earn a 1-1 draw against Virginia on Tuesday night at Sentara Park.

Virginia led for most of night after Stephen Annor Gyamfi scored in the fifth minute.

The match was played in front of 1,464 fans, the second most all-time at Sentara Park. It’s just the fourth time the stadium has drawn more than 1,000 fans.

The No. 9 Dukes move to 4-0-2 on the season. Their next game is at home against Marshall on Sept. 16.

