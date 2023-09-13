Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man who died during Ironman competition identified as military veteran, father of 3

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison, Wisconsin.(GoFundMe)
By Nick Viviani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – The athlete who died over the weekend while competing in an Ironman triathlon has been identified as a military veteran.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison, Wisconsin.

Bakken had completed the swim portion but then needed medical attention during the bike portion of the race, which was held Sunday in Madison, organizers said.

A member of its staff and an off-duty law enforcement officer helped Bakken until medical crews arrived to take him to the hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary autopsy has been conducted to determine how he died, but the results are still pending.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his family, noting that Bakken was the primary breadwinner for his family.

The page also said Bakken was a military veteran who served in Desert Storm during the Gulf War.

According to the page, Bakken had dreamed of competing in an Ironman race. He is survived by his life partner Kristin, their 8-year-old daughter Maeve, and two sons Finn and Liam.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
Adra McDonald has been indicted on charges of abuse and neglect following the death of her...
Kentucky woman facing charges in mother’s death; accused of leaving her on floor for weeks
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online
A school bus rolled over near Palmyra, Nebraska, September 12, 2023.
9 children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

Latest News

Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment
Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill...
Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
FTC: Nearly 400,000 imposter scams reported in first half of 2023
FTC: Nearly 400,000 imposter scams reported in first half of 2023
FTC: Nearly 400,000 imposter scams reported in first half of 2023