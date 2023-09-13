Cream of the Crop
New reporting regulations from Virginia DEQ deadline is Friday

turkey
turkey(Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Poultry farmers have to submit their litter transfer records by Friday.

The Virginia Pollution Abatement Regulation and the General Permit for Poultry Waste Management govern the management of poultry feeding operations confining 20,000 or more Chickens, or 11,000 or more Turkey.

According to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the VPAs latest revisions went into effect on February 17th, 2021.

These included new phased-in reporting requirements for poultry growers and poultry waste end-users.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality said:

“The reporting of the transfer records will allow for timely data collection an will ensure that the most accurate data is reported to the Chesapeake Bay Program of the Environmental Protection Agency.”

The department added, that data is used in the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Model. This allows Virginia to receive credit for reducing harmful nutrients based in the movement of waste within and outside the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

Mishandling poultry waste while in storage can lead to loss of nutrients in the product, which can harm aquatic life and the health of waterways.

