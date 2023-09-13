Cream of the Crop
Page County’s James May named Washington Commanders Coach of the Week

Page County head coach James May on the sideline during a football game against East Rockingham...
Page County head coach James May on the sideline during a football game against East Rockingham on Sept. 11, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Page County head football coach James May was named the Washington Commanders Coach of the Week.

The NFL-wide initiative is, “designed to recognize area high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs, the health and safety of their players, and who make a difference in their communities,” according to the award’s website.

The Commanders will donate $1,000 for the Page County football program.

May is in his second season as head coach.

Page County is coming off a road loss at East Rockingham. They return home on Friday night to play King and Queen Central.

