Police searching for 2 suspects after crashing stolen vehicle

Police are searching for 2 suspects after crashing a stolen vehicle in Hanover County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for two potential suspects who stole a vehicle and crashed it on I-95.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was told a stolen vehicle was involved in a pursuit in Henrico.

Henrico County Police chased the stolen Toyota SUV north on I-95 at 5 p.m. Minutes later, Hanover was told the SUV was abandoned on the off-ramp from I-95 North to Sliding Hill Road.

Officials say three suspects exited the car and ran into the woods.

Officers currently have one of the alleged suspects in custody but are still searching for the other two involved.

The car had no one inside with the doors open.

Any suspicious activity can be reported to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

