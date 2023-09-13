Cream of the Crop
Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors discusses additional SRO’s in Shenandoah County Public Schools

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County School Board is hoping to give an excess of $89,000 in its budget this year to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office for an additional school resource officer.

Tuesday night, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors discussed allowing this supplemental appropriation.

They noted that all county schools currently have SRO’s but the hiring of an additional officer would allow schools to still be staffed if an officer called out or took time off.

”A lot of the information that we’ve received in reference to some of the cases we’ve worked is because of the relationship we’ve built with the kids they feel comfortable enough to come speak to you about what’s going on and what they’ve heard,” said Whitney Mauck School Resource Officer Supervisor for the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at the board meeting.

The Board of Supervisors did not take action on this item Tuesday night. It will be on the agenda at its meeting in two weeks for a vote.

If approved, the cost would be factored into budgets in upcoming years.

