Shenandoah National Park fire now 60% contained, SNP says

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park has given an update on the Millers Head Fire, and offered insight as to what may have caused the fire.

According to a press release, the SNP says the fire is 60 percent contained, and firefighters have begun cleaning up the area, and working to ensure the fire doesn’t reignite. This new fire line, the SNP says, is around two-and-a-half acres, and they say park structures are not affected, and that all trails and facilities are open at this time.

The SNP says based on early reports, the fire seems to have been naturally caused, and they said the fire is still under investigation.

