Staying safe when farming

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Recent data shows the agriculture sector is still the most dangerous in the United States, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau report.

According the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2019 there were 573 deaths recorded.

Arthur Mitchell, a local farmer who lost both of his legs due to farming injury urges farmers to use caution when operating farming equipment.

“There are good pieces of equipment, but they have a lot of running parts, which means there is a lot to work around,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said they are in a harvest season, which is very a busy time for farmers.

“You are having to run errands You are working long hours and your tired,” said Mitchell.

He urges drivers to be cautious when on driving when there is farming equipment on the road.

“If this equipment is traveling 20 plus miles down the the road and someone is driving 50 or 60 miles up the road it is going to take a matter of seconds for them to be right up on that piece of equipment and if they are not paying attention to what they are doing they could run into the back of it,” said Mitchell.

Mitchel said when using equipment on the road, make sure it is in a good and safe condition to use. He adds to make sure it has a slow moving vehicle sign out.

Mitchell said during a harvest season, you can expect to see more farming equipment being used on the road and when you see the slow moving vehicle sign, you need to slow down.

