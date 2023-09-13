Cream of the Crop
Third grader uses birthday money to help special education classes

A little girl from Prattville, Alabama, donated her birthday money to help fellow students.
By Julia Avant and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A little girl in Alabama used her birthday money to help others, WSFA reports.

Her simple act of kindness is getting a lot of attention, and it is an example of how all of us can do something to help others.

Libby Barrett is in third grade at Prattville Elementary School, and she just turned 8 years old. Typically, kids want new toys to celebrate their birthdays, but when Libby was given $550, she chose to give it away.

“I really wanted these kids in this class to be really happy,” Libby said.

She used all her birthday money to help students in her school’s special education program. She bought new toys, bean bags, cleaning supplies and a new alphabet rug.

“We were excited because we don’t have the mats and stuff, so the rugs really help,” said teacher Cheryl Davis.

Libby shared the happiness with her class, too. Both classes played together and chanted as one big family.

“The way that they were bonding with my class, that’s just making my heart fill up with joy,” Libby said.

Libby’s parents said they are blown away with their daughter’s decision. They said they even learned a valuable lesson.

“There’s a lesson not just for that generation, but our generation in all this. If 8-year-olds can think this way, why can’t we think this way? Why can’t 40-somethings and 50-somethings think this way?” said her father Will Barrett.

This isn’t the first time Libby has given back. Her father said she has been donating her birthday money since she was 5 years old.

