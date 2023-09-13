U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive in NCWV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United States Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help in apprehending a 26-year-old man.

Marshals say 26-year-old Nolan Eickleberry is in the north-central West Virginia area.

He is wanted on a Federal Drug Warrant, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances and Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Authorities say Eickleberry has a history of drug use, fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest.

He is described as being 6′1″ tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information regarding Eickleberry’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or 911 for immediate assistance.

