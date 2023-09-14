Cream of the Crop
Albemarle CiderWorks hosting free astronomy event Sept. 16

(Source: Pexels)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dark Skies, Bright Kids is hosting its annual Star Party Saturday, September 16.

The event is an opportunity for kids to learn about the universe. Organizers will put on star tours, give out astronomy books, and host science experiments for families.

“It’s free and open to the community. Bring your friends, bring your family, bring a chair or something to sit on so you can sit and enjoy the night sky,” Whitney Richardson with DSBK said.

The event is set to go from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Albemarle CiderWorks.

