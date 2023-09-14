Anicira hosting Celebration of Pets to benefit sick and injured animals

MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira Veterinary Center is a nonprofit veterinary service provider in Harrisonburg that works to provide thousands of pets annually with free medical care and food.

In order to cover the high costs of that medical care, the organization hosts fundraising events throughout the year. The next event coming up is the Celebration of Pets festival on Saturday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shenandoah Valley Farm in McGaheysville.

Katie Nicholson, Anicira’s marketing and communications director said the event will feature music, food trucks, activities for both pets and their owners, a kids zone, and adoptable pets from both the RHSPCA and the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

Nicholson added that the festival is a fun way to engage with community members, while also funding potentially lifesaving treatments for sick and injured pets.

“Spay neuter surgeries, sick and well care, or even some of the higher-level surgeries, soft-tissue surgeries so the money raised from this event will go to support our programs,” Nicholson said.

More information on this year’s festival can be found on Anicira’s website here.

