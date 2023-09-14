Cream of the Crop
COLD CASE | Boyd County, Ky ‘John Doe’ identified

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A body discovered in 2020 in a shallow grave in Boyd County, Kentucky has been identified.

The Boyd County Coroner confirmed on Thursday that the John Doe has been identified as Zachary Taylor Pearson.

Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.

The Boyd County Coroner’s Office reached out to Kentucky State Police after the body was exhumed.

While the body was not identified at the time of the discovery, troopers did determine the death as a homicide.

According to the coroner, Pearson, who was originally from St. Albans, West Virginia, would have been 23 years old at the time of his death.

The coroner tells WSAZ.com a company called Othram reached out to investigators and helped solve this case.

Further information has not been released.

