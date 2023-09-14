Man wanted in connection with alleged kidnapping, sexual assault

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused in a kidnapping and sexual assault incident is on the run, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are searching for William Michael Smith, of Cabell County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a 911 call a little after 8 p.m. Sept. 13 about an alleged sexual assault that may have occurred in Cabell County on Racoon Creek Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim and evidence that a sexual assault had occurred in a shed behind the home along Racoon Creek.

Earlier Wednesday evening, the victim told deputies Smith opened her car door and held her at knife point and then instructed her where to go, taking her to where the assault occurred on Racoon Creek Road.

According to deputies, Smith has had two previous convictions of sexual assault in West Virginia.

Smith is considered to be armed and dangers and the public should not approach him. Law enforcement advise anyone who sees Smith to call 911.

Deputies say a GPS monitor Smith cut off was found at the scene of the crime.

Officials do not believe Smith and the victim knew one another.

Smith was last seen in a dark gray or black Chevy pickup truck with an extended cab.

Further information has not been released.

