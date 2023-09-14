Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man wanted in connection with alleged kidnapping, sexual assault

According to deputies, William Smith is considered armed and dangerous.
According to deputies, William Smith is considered armed and dangerous.(Cabell County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused in a kidnapping and sexual assault incident is on the run, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are searching for William Michael Smith, of Cabell County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a 911 call a little after 8 p.m. Sept. 13 about an alleged sexual assault that may have occurred in Cabell County on Racoon Creek Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim and evidence that a sexual assault had occurred in a shed behind the home along Racoon Creek.

Earlier Wednesday evening, the victim told deputies Smith opened her car door and held her at knife point and then instructed her where to go, taking her to where the assault occurred on Racoon Creek Road.

According to deputies, Smith has had two previous convictions of sexual assault in West Virginia.

Smith is considered to be armed and dangers and the public should not approach him. Law enforcement advise anyone who sees Smith to call 911.

Deputies say a GPS monitor Smith cut off was found at the scene of the crime.

Officials do not believe Smith and the victim knew one another.

Smith was last seen in a dark gray or black Chevy pickup truck with an extended cab.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candi Royer, mugshot
Candi Royer pleads guilty in Augusta County court
Blue Ridge Rock Festival responds to community outcry
Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Stanley Fire Department investigating house fire.
81-year-old injured in Stanley house fire, SFD says

Latest News

COLD CASE | Boyd County, Ky ‘John Doe’ identified
Golmon is wanted on a felony warrant for distribution of child pornography.
Pike Co. funeral home employee wanted on child porn charges
At the regular meeting on September 13, 2023, the Board of Supervisors declared a state of...
Augusta County declares drought warning
Moderna COVID-19 vial before injection.
New COVID -19 booster approved by the FDA