Parts of Constitution Park in Waynesboro closed for construction

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Parts of Constitution Park in Waynesboro will be closed for construction because of the South River Preserve Project.

The South River Preserve Project will reconstruct some of the waterways of the South River, giving the areas a more scenic and environmental feel. Currently, the river flows near an abandoned parking lot in Waynesboro.

The project will preserve yet reconfigure part of the Greenway, giving room for better urban fish environments and ecosystems. These changes will also benefit people who often kayak and fish in the streams, creating a better environment for people and animals.

Stephanie Seltzer, park project manager for Waynesboro Parks and Rec, said this project will help keep the area green and repurpose unused areas around the Greenway.

”Instead of having the greenway meander what is an abandoned parking lot essentially, we’ll be able to have them meandering through beautiful new habitat,” Seltzer said. “That should basically improve the ambiance and the feel of that section of the green way.”

Seltzer said the project will benefit everyone and everything that uses the Greenway, whether it is a person recreationally using it or a animal surviving because of it.

We’ll be doing a little bit of rerouting of the south river green way so that we meander through what we’re creating with the new habitats for birds and wildlife,” Seltzer said. “We’ll be doing a lot of native plantings, we’ll be doing a lot of instream habitat work.”

The project’s construction is expected to finish by May 2024. Seltzer said the Greenway is still accessible in other parts of the city. You can find a map of the Greenway and it’s expansion on their website.

Parts of Constitution Park will still be open to the public, including the athletic fields and the most of the open space of the park. The parking lot near Arch Avenue is still open to the public on Sep. 14.

