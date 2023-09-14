Pike Co. funeral home employee wanted on child porn charges

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pike County funeral home employee is wanted on child pornography charges.

On Wednesday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had executed a search warrant at Catching-Sharkey Funeral Home in reference to an investigation into an employee, Jacob Golmon.

The 33-year-old Smithdale resident is wanted on a felony charge of distribution of child pornography and a misdemeanor warrant for public display of sexually oriented materials.

If you know where Golmon is, call the sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (601) 783-6767 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at (601) 869-7141.

Also on Wednesday, deputies arrested Garrett Robert Szopinski, 32, of Summit, also in connection with felony distribution of child pornography. He remains in the Pike County Jail on no bond.

It is unclear if the two cases are connected.

Szopinski is currently being held on no bond at the Pike County Jail. (Pike County Sheriff's Office)

