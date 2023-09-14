Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested

Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona,...
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona, Iowa, on Wednesday night.(Algona Police Department)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Law enforcement agencies confirm a police officer in Iowa has died after being shot by a suspect later arrested in Minnesota.

In a news conference Thursday, officials said the officer who died was 33-year-old Kevin Cram, who had served with the Algona Police Department since 2015.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Kyle Ricke, 43, shot Cram after being told he was under arrest on a warrant for harassment.

The Iowa State Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the shooting. Cram was found by other officers and EMS, and he was taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona where he was pronounced dead.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said several agencies helped to arrest Ricke. He has been charged with first-degree murder in Kossuth County, Iowa, and will be extradited at a later date, the Department of Public Safety said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are for the family, friends, Algona Police Department and community of Algona, Iowa, with heartbreaking news of the Algona Police Officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty last night,” the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on X, former Twitter.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Kyle Ricke, of Algona, just before midnight. Ricke is accused of...
Officers arrested 43-year-old Kyle Ricke, of Algona, just before midnight. Ricke is accused of shooting an Algona police officer on Wednesday night. He is currently in the Brown County jail in Minnesota.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)

KCCI reported Ricke was in court hours before the Wednesday night shooting.

He was charged with third-degree harassment after sending dozens of text messages and trying to call his ex multiple times within a two-hour span Aug. 23, according to court documents.

An officer reportedly told Ricke not to contact the woman again or he’d be charged with harassment. The woman told police Ricke had sent her more text messages and emails just four days later.

Officers said Ricke admitted to contacting the woman.

He was charged with third-degree harassment Aug. 28, but bonded out of the Kossuth County Jail the next day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candi Royer, mugshot
Candi Royer pleads guilty in Augusta County court
Blue Ridge Rock Festival responds to community outcry
Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Stanley Fire Department investigating house fire.
81-year-old injured in Stanley house fire, SFD says

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee US
Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry...
Kendra Scott jewelry is coming to Target
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Angry and frustrated, McCarthy finds that even a Biden impeachment inquiry isn’t enough for GOP
FILE - Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly...
NASA releases UFO report, says new science techniques needed to better understand them