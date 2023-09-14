Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approves zoning for proposed 280 unit apartment complex

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request for a 280-unit apartment complex off of Boyers Road.

This proposal has caused controversy amongst some residents on Boyers Road, they brought those concerns to last month’s public hearing on this item.

They spoke of concerns over populating schools and traffic in the area among other issues.

Last month, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors tabled this request.

Before the approving vote Wednesday, Supervisor Rick Chandler asked staff to begin working on the proper applications to get a traffic light at the intersection where the complex will be built.

“If we could have a consensus to instruct staff to immediately start the process for preparing applications for revenue sharing to get the signalized intersection put in and like I said we all agree it needs to be in there,” Chandler said.

He also addressed the concerns about over populating area schools.

“As we look at phasing our developments and what the needs are and where growth is going to happen that we make sure we look at that also with the school personnel and prioritize which projects should be done first,” Chandler said.

Chandler mentioned the Rockingham County School Board will also be looking at redistricting plans next month.

“We continue that dialogue, and we even have a greater dialogue with the school personnel so as we prepare for growth that we’re on the same page and working together as we see what the needs of the schools are,” Chandler said.

As part of the phasing, Chandler noted this project is at least two years out from being built.

