SC man sentenced to prison for dousing woman in gasoline, lighting her on fire

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 5th Solicitor’s Office reported a man has been convicted after dousing a woman in gasoline and setting her on fire.

According to court documents, jurors heard testimony that on March 21, 2022, Keitrick Maurice Stevenson, 43, left his aunt’s house in Blythewood to find the female victim and set her on fire.

Stevenson purchased a pitcher and matches from Family Dollar, then continued to search for the victim, once he found where the victim was, Stevenson then purchased gasoline, poured the fuel into the pitcher, and drove back to the victim’s location, witnesses said.

Video surveillance caught Stevenson walking up the street, approached the victim, and immediately doused her with gasoline from the pitcher, he then lit several matches as the victim backed away from him, he then threw the last match at her, and she was engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the victim was flown by helicopter to the Joseph Still Burn Center in Augusta, GA where she spent 45 days, mostly in ICU. The victim had to be intubated for several weeks due to her injuries.

Stevenson was arrested on April 5, 2022, without incident, said law enforcement. Court officials added he was identified through his credit card purchases and his DMV photo that matched the person.

After he was arrested, Stevenson confessed that he was just trying to scare the victim, he was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Stevenson was found guilty of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

