Two school buses crash on Lee-Jackson Highway, VSP confirms

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police tell us two Augusta County Public School buses were involved in a collision on Lee-Jackson Highway on Thursday.

Trooper H. Campbell said a school bus rear ended another after the first bus stopped to let a vehicle pass.

A total of 62 children were on both buses and 13 were reported injured. Two children were transported to the hospital.

VSP says no injuries were life threatening.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

