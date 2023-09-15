Central Valley Habitat for Humanity hosts annual banquet, talks upcoming projects

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central Valley Habitat for Humanity held its annual banquet at Hotel Madison Thursday night.

This was the organization’s 35th year of being in the Valley.

“35 years’ worth of building hope and we’re building hope for families and we’re building hope in the community so that everyone can have a decent place to live,” David Wenger, executive director of Central Valley Habitat for Humanity said.

Central Valley’s current project is building 21 units in the Suter Street area.

“We have put in a cul-de-sac, and we will be placing 11 families in that area,” he said.

Wenger said they will spend around a year and a half working at Suter Street, but they are always looking for the next project.

Central Valley Habitat for Humanity has also partnered with Sunny Side, Bridgewater Retirement Community and VMRC to upgrade and fix homes for elderly people in the area.

“Critical home repair is accessibility for families and sometimes older adults aging in place so its weatherization, its roof repair and things like that,” Wenger said.

With more people wanting to stay in the homes they have lived in for years, more repairs need to be made down the line.

“For those seniors to be able to live their life fully and independently in the community is crucial you know for us to have high quality of life in the Valley,” Rodney Aldfer, president of Bridgewater Retirement Community said.

To get involved or donate to Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, you can visit the website.

