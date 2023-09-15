Hinton woman supports organization that’s helping her recover from traumatic brain injury

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Hinton woman is helping to support an organization that has helped her progress in her recovery from a traumatic brain injury.

Last year WHSV shared the story of Jessica Damico who was recovering from a traumatic brain injury she suffered at work. Now over a year after her accident, she continues her remarkable recovery.

“We did therapies, I’ve graduated from all of those therapies, and with Brain Injury Connections I’m taking a speech class at JMU,” said Jessica Damico. “They have brought me to so many different programs where I’ve learned more about traumatic brain injuries and strokes.”

Since January Damico has been working with Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley and on Friday she helped hold a fundraiser for the organization at Brothers Craft Brewery.

“This group is so amazing because they are there for everyone, for all their people. The case manager comes every month and she asks ‘Ok what do you need? What can I do for you?’ and she really focuses on that and provides that stuff for you,” said Damico.

Damico said that the organization has helped her make big strides in her continued recovery over the last year.

“They’re so amazing with partnering you with programs that you need and giving you that education. I think it’s so important for people to know about it,” she said.

Damico said that the organization’s various programs have made a big difference for her.

“I’m involved in exercise classes and stroke recovery classes and nutrition like cooking classes so that I know what is good for brain healing,” she said.

The road to recovery has been long and challenging for Damico but she said she does her best to stay positive and continue taking steps in the right direction.

“Next week I’m seeing a motility surgeon and hopefully they can correct my eyes so there is no damage to them or anything, we’re hoping,” she said. “A thing that is going to help is gate imbalance therapy because it’s still a little off for me because of my cerebellum stroke and brain stem stroke which cause balance issues. So yeah we have goals and I’m working toward them and staying positive.”

The fundraiser for Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley ran from 1 to 10 p.m. on Friday and was the latest Casks for a Cause event hosted by Brothers Craft Brewing.

