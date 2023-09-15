James Madison AD Bourne to retire Spring 2024

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne will retire Spring 2024, the university announced on Friday.

Bourne took over as athletic director in 1999 and oversaw the growth in JMU Athletics, which most recently included the football’s transition from FCS to FBS and into the Sun Belt Conference, the opening of the Atlantic Union Bank Center and renovation of the Convocation Center.

“I am pleased with the accomplishments we have achieved as a program and the positive impact we have been able to make in the lives of our student-athletes,” Bourne said in a statement. “Our athletic program is in a great place and poised for a bright future, particularly with our overall culture and the people who comprise it. Like every institution in the country, our greatest future challenge will be proactively adapting to the evolution of college athletics.”

Under Bourne’s direction, JMU Athletics accomplished the following:

3 NCAA National Championships – Football (2004, 2016), Lacrosse (2018)

77 Conference Team Championships

60 Conference Regular Season Titles

151 Teams Represented in NCAA Postseason Competition

181 All-Americans

7 National Players of the Year

129 Conference Players of the Year

83 Conference Coaches of the Year

15 Academic All-Americans

6 Conference Top Finishes in Learfield Director’s Cup

“Jeff’s impact on JMU throughout his career is difficult to put into words,” said Alger. “Fortunately, there are numerous examples that shine a bright light on his achievements and contributions, from the sustained success of our teams in athletic competition to the accolades our student-athletes regularly receive for their prowess in the classroom. Jeff’s commitment to JMU Athletics for the past 25 years has been felt on campus and across the nation. On behalf of the entire university, I congratulate Jeff on his upcoming retirement and a wonderful career he has had at JMU.”

The university intends to obtain a search firm to lead a national effort to identify Bourne’s successor as the department’s fourth full-time director of athletics.

