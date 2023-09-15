Sentara RMH Family Birthplace welcomes expectant families for Open House

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Family Birthplace unit at Sentara RMH delivers nearly 1,800 babies per year, and with those births, some first-time parents may be looking for advice on welcoming a new little one into the household.

On Sunday, September 17, a Family Open House hosted by the Family Birthplace Unit and Sentara Pediatrics will give expectant families access to resources they can utilize throughout the duration of their pregnancies.

Some of the resources at the open house include information on prenatal classes, lactation consultants, car seat safety checks, and guided tours.

“Parents will be able to see our unit, see our labor rooms. See all of the different options that are available to them during labor which is very important to moms, and they’ll be able to tour rooms in pediatrics,” Family Birthplace Unit team coordinator Jennifer Baugher said.

Baugher said although prenatal education is of extreme importance, staff will also provide information on units that may be of use to them once their baby arrives.

“We’ll be showcasing the pediatrics unit as well, so that in the event their child may need to be admitted to our unit they’re aware of all of the different things that can offer as well,” Baugher said.

The Family Open House is from 1 to 3 p.m. and is a free event with no registration required. Baugher said families at any stage of their pregnancies are welcome to attend.

