Spotswood takes down East Rockingham in Valley District clash

The Spotswood volleyball team huddles during a timeout against East Rockingham on Sept. 14, 2023
The Spotswood volleyball team huddles during a timeout against East Rockingham on Sept. 14, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - After dropping the first set, the Spotswood volleyball team rallied to win three consecutive sets and defeat East Rockingham 3-1 on Thursday night.

The Eagles took set one 25-19. However, Spotswood opened a large lead in set two to take control. At one point, the Blazers led 14-6. However, East Rock rallied, trailing just 24-22. The Blazers were able to take the set thanks to a Danika Kunkle kill.

Spotswood would win the next two sets 25-17, and 25-23.

