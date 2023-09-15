Spotswood takes down East Rockingham in Valley District clash

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - After dropping the first set, the Spotswood volleyball team rallied to win three consecutive sets and defeat East Rockingham 3-1 on Thursday night.

The Eagles took set one 25-19. However, Spotswood opened a large lead in set two to take control. At one point, the Blazers led 14-6. However, East Rock rallied, trailing just 24-22. The Blazers were able to take the set thanks to a Danika Kunkle kill.

Spotswood would win the next two sets 25-17, and 25-23.

