Virginia Attorney General’s office received Blue Ridge Rock Fest complaints

“I’m pretty devastated,” Blue Ridge Rock Festival Attendees Describe Their Experience As a Nightmare
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People who attended the Blue Ridge Rock Fest are still searching for answers after the festival.

WDBJ7 is investigating what some are calling the ‘nightmare’ Blue Ridge Rock Festival (BRRF), and what led to its cancelation.

Of course, that’s the canceled festival we’ve been reporting to you all week - organizers canceled the event a day early citing weather concerns - but our investigation found that a strike had been planned by the staff - among many other issues people have reported to us.

Attorney General Jason Miyares was in Roanoke Friday - and says his office has received complaints about the Blue Ridge Rock Fest. Miyares couldn’t specify the number of complaints his office has received.

When asked if his office would investigate - this is what Miyares had to say:

“Anything that comes to our office we evaluate and it’s on a case-by-case basis,” explained Miyares. “But I do have a rule. I don’t comment if there is even a pending case because of the nature of the sensitivity.”

Blue Ridge Rock Fest organizers have dispelled all of this as “rumors” - and are already selling tickets for next year.

However, VIR sat down with WDBJ7 for an interview and said significant changes need to be made for 2024.

We have tried reaching out to Blue Ridge Rock Festival, but VIR says the founder has been instructed by his team not to say anything publicly yet for legal reasons.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

