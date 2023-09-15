Cream of the Crop
Virginia Tech battling injuries heading into road date with Rutgers

Virginia Tech takes the field against Purdue on Sept. 9, 2023
Virginia Tech takes the field against Purdue on Sept. 9, 2023
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WHSV) - After Saturday’s marathon loss in the rain, Virginia Tech will look to rebound in its first road test of the season this week at Rutgers. However, the Hokies will not be at full-strength going in.

At his weekly press conference, head coach Brent Pry confirmed earlier in the week wide receiver Ali Jennings will not play against the Scarlet Knights. He had no timetable for the senior’s return.

Pry, also said multiple players were questionable, including wideout Jaylin Lane and quarterback Grant Wells. That could mean more snaps under center for Kyron Drones, whose first snaps against Purdue came in for the final drive of the game.

Pry says there were positive takeaways from that performance, despite Drones coming in cold off the bench.

“It was a tough situation for Kyron and I thought he handled it very well,” said Pry. “He made a play with his feet, he made a play with his arm. I think it was good to get him out there and it was a big moment, challenging situation.

Given the circumstances, Pry was pleased with Drones.

“I thought he was level-headed, he was steady,” said Pry. “There are some other things that need to happen better around him, but it was good to get him the opportunity, and I’m excited for him and us to grow and build from that.”

Kickoff between Virginia Tech and Rutgers is at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

