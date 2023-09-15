Workers’ strike likely to affect car dealerships

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Now that the United Auto Workers are on strike, the trickle-down effect will likely be felt by car buyers.

The strike comes after the Big Three U.S. automakers turned down the union’s demands for raises and better benefits.

With workers on strike, car production is expected to decrease.

Clay Gibson with Cars of Charlottesville says both new and used dealerships may be impacted in the coming months.

“We may have another COVID scenario where new car dealers couldn’t get new cars and it really drove up the prices of used cars and caused a major shortage,” Gibson said.

The UAW says it will not negotiate with the automakers Friday, September 15.

No word yet on when negotiations might resume.

