Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Workers’ strike likely to affect car dealerships

Now that the United Auto Workers are on strike, the trickle-down effect will likely be felt by car buyers.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Now that the United Auto Workers are on strike, the trickle-down effect will likely be felt by car buyers.

The strike comes after the Big Three U.S. automakers turned down the union’s demands for raises and better benefits.

With workers on strike, car production is expected to decrease.

Clay Gibson with Cars of Charlottesville says both new and used dealerships may be impacted in the coming months.

“We may have another COVID scenario where new car dealers couldn’t get new cars and it really drove up the prices of used cars and caused a major shortage,” Gibson said.

The UAW says it will not negotiate with the automakers Friday, September 15.

No word yet on when negotiations might resume.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP confirms two school buses were involved in a collision on Lee-Jackson Highway
Two school buses crash in Augusta County, VSP confirms
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on September 13 at around 6:57 p.m. officers...
Waynesboro man wanted after reported shooting, police say
Staunton City Council discussing measures to take to combat panhandling and safety in the city
In McGaheysville off-roading enthusiasts will soon have an exciting new option. Terra Overland...
Terra Overland opening 4x4 park in McGaheysville
Thursday was a big day in Harrisonburg as the city broke ground on a permanent homeless shelter...
Harrisonburg breaks ground on permanent homeless shelter

Latest News

This is a fundraiser, but parents say the benefits go deeper for participants.
Bluegrass festival hopes to benefit Special Olympics Virginia Area 4
The Department of Defense's POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing.
Valley veterans honor National P.O.W/M.I.A. Recognition Day
A Hinton woman is helping to support an organization that has helped her progress in her...
Hinton woman supports organization that’s helping her recover from traumatic brain injury
Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro residents could bring their household hazardous waste...
Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Day
Pig farmers preparing for the busiest season of the year
Animal handlers across the Valley have struggled because of the drought this year.