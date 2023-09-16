Cream of the Crop
Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Day

Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro residents could bring their household hazardous waste...
Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro residents could bring their household hazardous waste for help with disposal on Saturday.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County will host it’s annual Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday.

On Saturday, September 16, Augusta County will allow residents of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro to bring their household hazardous waste products to the Verona government center for safe disposal.

Residents can deliver these waste products from 8:30 a.m. to noon, there will be a drive-thru line where employees will help residents unload their vehicles and collect the waste.

Morgan Shrewsbury, environmental programs manager, said the safe disposal of trash will not only protect people from possible accidents, but it will save time and effort of landfills and other waste management sites.

”A lot of these things like oil based paints and motor oil, it’s hard to dispose of,” Shrewsbury said. “They don’t dry up and become solids. They’re kind of a Hassel all the way around. Through this program we are able to take them to refineries and places that are either going to separate them out or dispose of them properly.”

You can find a list of all items that can be brought tomorrow here.

Shrewsbury said people often forget about some of the items on the list and it can save people the trouble getting rid of it earlier rather than later.

“A lot of people always forget about ‘oh I have a half of a bag of pesticide in my garden shed.’ By next year it’s gong to be deteriorating and the bag starts ripping,” Shrewsbury said. “This is hopefully going to prevent some of those issues by removing it from where it’s just going to sit over winter and do nothing.”

Shrewsbury emphasized the need to label object to be collected, so the team doesn’t need to guess and test the waste before finding the appropriate place to send it.

