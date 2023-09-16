Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport conducts triennial emergency response drill

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Lots of first responders were at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Saturday for it’s triennial emergency response training drill.

It looks like a scene from an action movie, but in reality, It gives them the hands-on experience they need to save lives.

“It’s very important that we continue to train on the emergencies that could happen at an airport,” Jason Burch said.

Jason Burch is the CEO of Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. He says the drill simulates a scene just moments after a deadly plane crash, and as soon as the fire begins first responders have three minutes to get to the scene.

“It is a full-scale training and exercise,” Burch said. “Basically, it’s our opportunity to demonstrate that we are prepared as a community and as an airport emergency response team to handle the emergencies that would come with a commercial airport.”

They then must locate and attend to any casualties played by volunteer actors.

“When we do training, we don’t have the victims as much we have some mannequins, but to actually have people out here that are actually role playing, that adds realism to it that we just don’t normally get in training,” Jonathen Shenk said.

Jonathan Shenk is the chief of public safety for Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. He says having a realistic training exercise like this one not only shows their strengths, but their weaknesses so they know where they need to improve.

“We’re looking at making sure that our procedures and our protocols, that they work in the environment that we’re in, to see if there’s any adjustments that we need to make, also, to make sure that we’re our communications between us and our mutual aid companies worked well,” Shenk said.

And it’s drills like these that really make all the difference in life-or-death situation.

“I love being just seeing these guys in their uniforms out here and the trucks and then responding safely and effectively and doing all the right things,” Burch said. “I walk away a very proud CEO. And I look forward to you know, continuing to train with these guys.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on September 13 at around 6:57 p.m. officers...
Waynesboro man arrested after reported shooting, police say
VSP confirms two school buses were involved in a collision on Lee-Jackson Highway
Two school buses crash in Augusta County, VSP confirms
The captains from Waynesboro and Turner Ashby meet at midfield prior to their matchup on Sept....
EndZone Recap: Week 4
Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
FILE - James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne
James Madison AD Bourne to retire Spring 2024

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Comfortable temperatures into the weekend
The best plays from Week 4 as featured on EndZone
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees Week 4
This is a fundraiser, but parents say the benefits go deeper for participants.
Bluegrass festival hopes to benefit Special Olympics Virginia Area 4
The Department of Defense's POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing.
Valley veterans honor National P.O.W/M.I.A. Recognition Day