EndZone Recap: Week 4

The captains from Waynesboro and Turner Ashby meet at midfield prior to their matchup on Sept....
The captains from Waynesboro and Turner Ashby meet at midfield prior to their matchup on Sept. 15, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WHSV) - More than a third of the high school football regular season is complete. Check Week 4 highlights as seen on EndZone in the videos below.

For scores from across the region, click here.

Massanutten Dental Game of the Week: Fort Defiance at Broadway

Charlottesville at Spotswood

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby

Luray at Stuarts Draft

James River at Staunton

Buffalo Gap at East Rockingham

Wilson Memorial at Western Albemarle

Parry McCluer at Mountain View

Strasburg at Moorefield

Richwood at Pendleton

Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees

The best plays from Week 4 as featured on EndZone

Ritchie Law Firm Band of the Week: East Rockingham

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Spotswood

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Mountain View

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Staunton

