JONESBORO, Ark. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s soccer team defeated Arkansas State 2-0 to begin Sun Belt Conference play.

Suwaibatu Mohammed scored in the 29th minute to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead. Amanda Attanasi scored in the 81st minute to pad the JMU lead.

The Dukes are back on action Sept. 21 at Sentara Park against Marshall.

