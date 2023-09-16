Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Valley veterans honor National P.O.W/M.I.A. Recognition Day

The Department of Defense's POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing.
The Department of Defense's POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Department of Defense describes National P.O.W/M.I.A. Day as a day for remembering those in the armed forces who were prisoners of war, or never came home. The holiday dates back to 1979 when former President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation to give special recognition to America’s service members who were prisoners of war (POW) or remained missing in action (MIA) and unaccounted for.

Veterans in the Shenandoah Valley participated while remembering those who never came home.

“We still have a war ongoing, and at this point, until they all come home, we still remember.” AmVeterans Department Commander Ralph Hensley said.

According to American Veterans Post 07, more than 81,000 service members are deemed prisoners of war or missing in action, going all the way back to World War II.

Commander Hensley can still remember when his grandfather was a prisoner of war during World War II.

“He left my grandmother with three children to raise — her not knowing one day to the next what his disposition was, whether he was coming home or not. He did come home after the war, but then immediately turned around ship right back out,” Commander Hensley said.

The Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing — looking for remains of U.S. military members in 45 nations. Gaining clarity for the families is still prioritized to this day.

“Recently, the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington cemetery was empty. Those soldiers that were entered there as P.O.W., missing in action were identified through DNA analysis,” Commander Hensley said.

The black-and-white banner originally stood as a tribute to the troops who fought in Vietnam and remain missing or unaccounted for. Since then, it has become a symbol of all those who still have not come home from conflicts like the Cold War, the Vietnam War, etc.

The annual recognition supports the nation’s promise to leave no service member behind.

“There’s still more out there in the jungles of Vietnam in the terrain of Korea, World War II, in the fields, Afghanistan, Iraq,” Commander Hensley said.

With American servicemembers still overseas, civilians can partake in the day by supporting veterans, families, and those on the frontlines working to bring them back.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP confirms two school buses were involved in a collision on Lee-Jackson Highway
Two school buses crash in Augusta County, VSP confirms
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Candi Royer, mugshot
Candi Royer pleads guilty in Augusta County court
Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall

Latest News

This is a fundraiser, but parents say the benefits go deeper for participants.
Bluegrass festival hopes to benefit Special Olympics Virginia Area 4
A Hinton woman is helping to support an organization that has helped her progress in her...
Hinton woman supports organization that’s helping her recover from traumatic brain injury
Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro residents could bring their household hazardous waste...
Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Day
Pig farmers preparing for the busiest season of the year
Animal handlers across the Valley have struggled because of the drought this year.